The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is in need of volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meals program.

The program is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly. Several drivers are needed in the Lomira and Hustisford/Watertown areas and a driver is needed for Thursdays in Beaver Dam and Fridays in Juneau. A valid driver’s license/vehicle insurance is required. Mileage reimbursement offered. Applications accepted until positions filled.