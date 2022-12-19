 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ADRC meal delivery driver needed

  • 0

The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is in need of volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meals program.

The program is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly. A driver is needed in the Beaver Dam area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and/or Thursdays. Drivers are also temporarily needed in the Lomira area. A valid driver’s license/vehicle insurance is required. Mileage reimbursement offered. Applications accepted until positions filled.

For more information, call Hannah Rohlinger at 920-386-3580.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News