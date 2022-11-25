 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ADRC meal delivery driver needed

The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is in need of volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meals program.

The program is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly. A driver is needed in the Beaver Dam area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Drivers are also temporarily needed in the Lomira area. A valid driver’s license/vehicle insurance is required. Mileage reimbursement offered. Applications accepted until positions filled.

For more information, call Hannah Rohlinger at 920-386-3580.

