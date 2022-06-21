 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ADRC offers diabetes program

WAUPUN — People with diabetes or pre-diabetes can improve their health by joining a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop sponsored by Dodge and Fond du Lac counties Aging & Disability Resource Centers. The program has been researched and proven to improve the health of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

In just six weekly sessions, Healthy Living with Diabetes gives participants strategies for managing diabetes including techniques to deal with symptoms and information about healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, exercise and working effectively with health care providers. Participants learn to make realistic, achievable action plans, share their experiences and help each other solve problems.

Healthy Living with Diabetes is held from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, July 12-Aug. 16 at Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., Waupun.

For more information and to register, call Raine Zietlow at 920-929-3466.

