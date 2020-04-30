ADRC offers Elder Benefit Specialist program

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County remains open. The ADRC is a nonprofit organization connecting older adults and adults with disabilities to information, assistance and advocacy.
One of the programs at the ADRC is the Elder Benefit Specialist program. The EBS program serves adults 60 years or older who live in Dodge County. The benefit specialists are advocates that receive ongoing training from attorneys who specialize in Elder Law. The EBSs provide accurate and current information, can advocate on behalf with other parties, and explain legal action of public and private benefits. Listed below are some programs we can help with:
Health Insurance Access
- Medicare, Medical Assistance, BadgerCare, SeniorCare, Other Health Insurance Coverage Issues and Premium Assistance Programs
Income Support
- FoodShare, Social Security, Overpayment Issues, Railroad Retirement Benefits, and Lifeline/LinkUp
Housing/Utilities/Other
- Energy Assistance, Subsidized Housing Access/Tenant Rights, Utility Shutoffs, Landlord/Tennant Evictions or Security Deposit Return, Property Tax Deferral Program and Debt Collection Practices
For more information, call 920-386-3580, or 800-924-6407, or visit co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-a-d/aging-and-disability-resource-center-1031#ad-image-0.
