 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ADRC offers fall safety class

  • 0

JUNEAU – Back-in-Action Rehabilitation of Mayville partners with Dodge County Aging and Disability Resource Center to offer the presentation, “Balance in Action: How to Improve Home and Community Safety,” for seniors from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Dodge County Human Services Building, 199 Highway DF, Juneau.

With the help of physical therapists seniors can learn ways to improve their ability to feel safe and strong inside and outside of the home and reduce the risk of falls. Learn ways to improve your ability to get around while feeling confident and well balanced.

To register for the free presentation, call 920-386-3580.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News