ADRC offers fall safety class

JUNEAU – Back-in-Action Rehabilitation of Mayville partners with Dodge County Aging and Disability Resource Center to offer the presentation, “Balance in Action: How to Improve Home and Community Safety,” for seniors from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Dodge County Human Services Building, 199 Highway DF, Juneau.

With the help of physical therapists seniors can learn ways to improve their ability to feel safe and strong inside and outside of the home and reduce the risk of falls. Learn ways to improve your ability to get around while feeling confident and well balanced.