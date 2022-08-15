 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ADRC offers Mind Over Matter workshop

Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a workshop designed to give women, age 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop provides information, group activities, and simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.

Mind Over Matter consists of three, two-hour sessions from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 at The Center For Women’s Health, 128 Hospital Drive, Watertown.

For more information or to register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 920-386-3580.

