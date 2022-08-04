ADRC offers program on living with chronic pain

JUNEAU — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County offers program to help alleviate and cope with ongoing pain symptoms

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain, an evidence-based program for adults living with ongoing, persistent pain, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday from Sept. 29-Nov. 3 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Developed at Stanford University, the program provides information and strategies for reducing and managing pain and has been researched and proven to decrease pain, improve mental health, and increase confidence in one’s ability to manage pain down the road. Each session provides a venue for mutual support and sharing among participants.

The cost is free, suggested donation of $10 for book. For more information, contact the ADRC at 920-386-3580 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.