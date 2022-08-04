 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ADRC offers program on living with chronic pain

  • 0

JUNEAU — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County offers program to help alleviate and cope with ongoing pain symptoms

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain, an evidence-based program for adults living with ongoing, persistent pain, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday from Sept. 29-Nov. 3 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Developed at Stanford University, the program provides information and strategies for reducing and managing pain and has been researched and proven to decrease pain, improve mental health, and increase confidence in one’s ability to manage pain down the road. Each session provides a venue for mutual support and sharing among participants.

The cost is free, suggested donation of $10 for book. For more information, contact the ADRC at 920-386-3580 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

PETS OF WEEK: Rain and Hope

Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News