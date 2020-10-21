ADRC offers workshop for women

The Aging & Disability Resource of Adams, Green Lake, and Waushara will offer Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder, a workshop designed to give women, age 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms or strategies to help prevent these issues in the future. The workshop provides information, group activities, and simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home.
Mind Over Matter consists of three 2-hour sessions that will take place from 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 9, 23, and Dec. 7. The workshop will use WebEx video conferencing.
Space is limited. For more information or to register, call Amanda at 920-787-6666 or 1-877-883-5378.
