ADRC opens 3 dining centers

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country – Baraboo Office/Sauk County has opened three dining centers for in-person dining.

The Baraboo Dining Center, at Highpoint Commons, 1141 12th St, Baraboo, is open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call Norma to reserve a meal at 608-963-3436.

The Lake Delton Dining Center, at the Frank Fischer Building, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway S, Wisconsin Dells, is open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call Pat to reserve a meal at 608-393-7214.

The Reedsburg Country Club, My Meal, My Way Soup & Salad Bar, 3003 E. Main St, Reedsburg, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1-30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; reservations are not required.

Individuals who are age 60 and older are eligible to dine on a donation basis. Suggested donations: $4 per meal at the Baraboo and Lake Delton Dining Centers and $5.50 for the Reedsburg Country Club MMMW.

For more information, call the ADRC at 608-355-3289.

