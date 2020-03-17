ADRC plans engagement day

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host an Engagement Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at the Mayville Pavilion, 475 Park Road, Mayville.

The day offers free 30-minute programs for people with dementia, their care partners, and people providing or interested in providing engagement programs in the community, including art, Rock Steady boxing, animal tracks, movement, heartbeat drumming, painting, meditation, and apple tasting.

Meet new people in a safe understanding environment and learn about communication and engagement through the five senses. The Amazing Grace Chorus from Milwaukee will perform during lunch.

For more information and to register, call 920-386-3580.