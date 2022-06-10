 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ADRC seeks art for show

  • 0

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host Beautiful Expressions Art Show from Oct. 1-31 at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple St., Beaver Dam.

Up to two pieces of art will be accepted from artists who are experiencing or experienced cognitive decline, MCI, Alzheimer’s, or other dementias. All mediums are welcome: fabric, paint, photography, ceramics, paper, poetry, music, etc. Art is needed by July 31.

Register by calling Rob at 920-386-4308 or email rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

Free garden tour offered Saturday

Free garden tour offered Saturday

Marcy Huffaker, local expert on sustainable landscaping, will conduct a free garden tour from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Sponsored by Powered Up B…

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

WAUPUN — Ten animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event held June 4 at Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun, including a cast of c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News