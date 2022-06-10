ADRC seeks art for show

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host Beautiful Expressions Art Show from Oct. 1-31 at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple St., Beaver Dam.

Up to two pieces of art will be accepted from artists who are experiencing or experienced cognitive decline, MCI, Alzheimer’s, or other dementias. All mediums are welcome: fabric, paint, photography, ceramics, paper, poetry, music, etc. Art is needed by July 31.