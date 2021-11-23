 Skip to main content
ADRC seeks drivers for meal, medical programs

The Columbia County Aging and Disability Resource Center seeks paid and volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meal Program and Medical Transport Program. Locations and opportunities vary and scheduling is flexible. For more information, call 608-742-9233.

