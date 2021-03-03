ADRC seeks input with focus groups and survey

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Sauk County is required by the Older Americans Act to submit an Aging Plan every three years. The ADRC will host virtual focus groups to learn what services and programs would be beneficial for older adults in Sauk County during the next three-year aging plan cycle, 2022-2024.

In these focus groups, shared information on what the ADRC does, the results and key findings from the community survey, and then participants will be asked to share their thoughts and ideas on how best to serve older adults in Sauk County.

The focus groups are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 17, noon March 18, 2 p.m. March 29 and 7 p.m. March 30 via Zoom. If interested in attending a focus group, contact Marina Wittmann at 608-355-3289 or email marina.wittmann@saukcountywi.gov. If unable to attend any of the dates, more focus groups may be scheduled based on demand. To participate in the community survey, visit https://forms.gle/TxvfoLE8NCKjcVn8A.