ADRC to discuss Medicare

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “Welcome To Medicare” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Room B30 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder benefit specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options. The session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as when to enroll and what late penalties apply. No reservations are necessary. Presentations are scheduled in January, March, May, July and September.