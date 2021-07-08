ADRC to discuss Medicare

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country, Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “Welcome To Medicare” at 4:30 a.m. July 20 in Room B30 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway in Baraboo. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Medicare parts A and B and additional options such as supplements, advantage plans and drug coverage. The session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as when to enroll and what late penalties apply.

Class size limited to 10 participants. Anyone not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear a mask. Reservations are necessary, call 608-355-3289.