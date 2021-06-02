Adult summer library activities at Reedsburg Public Library

The Reedsburg Public Library is fully open and ready to welcome customers of all ages to the library. This week’s column will highlight programs for adults scheduled throughout the summer, and next week we’ll share more information about programs for youth. The Summer Library Program begins June 1.
A summer program wouldn’t be complete without a reading challenge with incentive prizes. Adults this year may record summer reading on the library’s online Beanstack platform or on a bookmark available at the library. The Beanstack platform can be accessed at reedsburglibrary.org at the bottom of the page. Each five books read earns a virtual or physical ticket to be entered for the prize basket drawing at the end of the summer. Additional tickets can be earned by completing book reviews and doing other online Beanstack activities. The themes of this year’s prize baskets include: Top Chef, Great Gardens, Farmhouse Chic, Pamper Your Pet, Get Crafty and Adventure Awaits.
Adult programming for this summer includes both virtual and in-person opportunities. The morning book discussion moves to 10 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, and physically to the library’s Community Room. The selection for June 29 is Jane Harper’s “The Dry,” a mystery set in Australia that has been recently released as a motion picture. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins and “Circe” by Madeline Miller are the other summer selections. Signup for all discussion groups is on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Multiple copies of the books are available for checkout at the library.
The evening book discussion continues at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month on the Zoom platform. On June 17, the group will discuss “Spill Simmer Falter Wither” by Sara Baume. Other titles for the summer include “Silence of the Girls” by Pat Barker and “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.
The cookbook discussion group will remain virtual for the summer and will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Participants are invited to make a recipe from the cookbook of the month, and share their experience with others at the meeting. June’s featured cookbook is Jacques Pepin’s “Quick & Simple,” one of this year’s Top 10 bestselling cookbooks.
The library’s adult memoir writing group moves to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month via Zoom. Participants write short one page memoirs from prompts provided, or are welcome to work on their own memoir projects to share monthly with fellow writers. An example of a writing prompt might be: talk about your best friend from high school, or, tell about what it was like to grow up on a farm. It’s an evening of fun as reminiscences are shared.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
