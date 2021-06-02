Adult summer library activities at Reedsburg Public Library

The evening book discussion continues at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month on the Zoom platform. On June 17, the group will discuss “Spill Simmer Falter Wither” by Sara Baume. Other titles for the summer include “Silence of the Girls” by Pat Barker and “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.

The cookbook discussion group will remain virtual for the summer and will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Participants are invited to make a recipe from the cookbook of the month, and share their experience with others at the meeting. June’s featured cookbook is Jacques Pepin’s “Quick & Simple,” one of this year’s Top 10 bestselling cookbooks.

The library’s adult memoir writing group moves to 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month via Zoom. Participants write short one page memoirs from prompts provided, or are welcome to work on their own memoir projects to share monthly with fellow writers. An example of a writing prompt might be: talk about your best friend from high school, or, tell about what it was like to grow up on a farm. It’s an evening of fun as reminiscences are shared.

For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

