WAUPUN — Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host a free Advance Care Planning community education session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the hospital lobby.
Attendees will learn more about making decisions about the care received if unable to speak for yourself. Complete a Power of Attorney for Health Care free of charge.
For more information, call 920-926-4704.
