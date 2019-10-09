African Children’s Choir to perform Oct. 30 at the CAL Center
St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church will host the African Children’s Choir at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the CAL Center, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. The choir features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to the public. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.
Music for Life has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of more than 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.
The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and more.
For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.
