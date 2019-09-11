After school art club is back at River Arts. This fun children’s program is for students ages 8-10, held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 19-Nov. 14 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. There will not be a class on Oct. 31. If needed a rain/snow makeup day will be scheduled for Nov. 21.
During this session, students will make art that explores the four elements, fire, earth, water, air. New this session, artwork made during art club will be kept and put on display at the River Arts Center during an upcoming exhibit. Specific projects will be announced soon.
All supplies and instructor time are included in the $50 registration fee. A simple nut-free snack will be provided for the kids. If your child has special dietary restrictions, provide a separate snack. Students can either walk over from school or be dropped off directly by a parent. Parents should pick their children up from the studio at 5 p.m. or make arrangements to have them walk home afterwards.
For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
