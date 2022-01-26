After school programs offered at library

Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library’s eight-week winter youth schedule is in full swing, with a number of opportunities for children and families to enjoy programs after school. In the next week, Teen Time, Family Night, and After School Book Club will be hosted.

Teen Time is a weekly program held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, for youth grades 5-12. Each week brings activities for teens and by teens. In the past, participants have enjoyed a life sized “Clue” game, played a gross foods version of “Would You Rather” and were even challenged to an Egyptian-themed escape room. Once each month, the Teen Time crew meets for “Teen Advisory Board,” a time for recommending future programs and young adult materials for the library.

Family Night is an opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of programs at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month.

After School Book Club, designed for students in 4K through fourth grade, meets weekly at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. It’s a great opportunity for students to get together, make new friends and explore books in an exciting way. Each session begins with a healthy snack followed by the reading of the next chapter from the featured book. On Jan. 27, the librarian will read from “The Unlucky Lottery Winners of Classroom 13” by Honest Lee and Matthew J. Gilbert. In this book, Ms. Linda, an unlucky teacher, tells her class that if she wins the lottery she will split it with them. No one could predict how the story ends. The group will discuss luck and experiment with some games of chance just for fun.

Of course, you don’t need to participate in a program to come to the library. The library is a great place for students to come after school to find a quiet place to do homework, or relax with some leisure reading. The library has free and secure Wi-Fi access, a substantial fiction and nonfiction collection, and a Young Adult Area with teen reading materials and comfortable seating.

All programs are free and held in the library’s Community Room. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

