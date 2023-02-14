Columbus FFA officers helped organize a mini career fair that focused on agricultural careers, the Pizza and Pathways Career Fair on Feb. 7. Local businesses shared information about their organization and careers in the agricultural industry.

The Columbus Public Library sponsored the event with pizza and door prizes where about 30 high school students and eight eighth-graders attended. Students moved from area to area visiting with representatives from ABS/Genus, Didion, Compeer, MidState Equipment, Prosser Agronomy, Insight FS, and Labcorp. Moraine Park and Madison College were represented along with youth apprenticeship coordinators from CESA 5.