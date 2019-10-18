Ag Day held for Pardeeville students

The Pardeeville FFA Elementary Ag Day was held Oct. 8 where third- and fourth-grade students were taught agricultural basics at Pardeeville High School. Pictured, Natalie Farrington teaches students about dairy cattle by using a cow model she created for “milking.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)