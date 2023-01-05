Ag libraries donated to 4 local schools

JUNEAU — In spring 2022, the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee was awarded a $500 Agricultural Literacy matching grant through the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program. The committee added to the funds and used them to create My Little AG Library to bring quality agriculture books to fourth-grade classrooms in Dodge County. Each library would be stocked with different books representing agriculture commodities found in Wisconsin. The books are housed in a barn library that was handcrafted by a local Dodge County woodworker. Four library barns were made for 2022 and the value of each library is $320.