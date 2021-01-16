 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT FFA
comments

AG STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT FFA

{{featured_button_text}}
AG STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT FFA

Columbus Middle School sixth grade students learned about FFA from Jan. 4 -8 and were tasked with creating an FFA emblem online and then make a model of the emblem out of materials they had at home. Calvin Hajewski used frosting as a template and then added accents. The model was to use all six symbols and match its colors. Other students used cookies, Legos, cereal, beads and more. They also had a bubble gum lab where they tried different brands of bubble gum to see which one blew the biggest bubbles. They measured their bubbles and recorded the data to determine which brand blew the biggest bubble - Double Bubble won.

 FFA Contributed

AG STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT FFA

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News