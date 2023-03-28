MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner AgCountry Farm Credit Services as a Platinum Clover Sponsor according to a March 15 press release. AgCountry FCS contributed $15,000 in 2023 to support the Area Animal Science program and sponsor the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals program. AgCountry FCS has been an ardent 4-H supporter for many years.

“The future of agriculture and our rural communities is in good hands thanks to the contributions of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation,” said Marc Knisely, president and CEO of AgCountry FCS. “It is our pleasure to support the wonderful work being done by the foundation in providing young people with the opportunities and resources they need to make a difference.” You can find out more about AgCountry FCS at their website, agcountry.com.