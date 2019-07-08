Age at Home by Agrace earns awards

Home Care Pulse, the client and employee satisfaction surveying company for the home care industry, recognized Age at Home by Agrace with two honors on June 12, “Best of Home Care-Provider of Choice” and “Best of Home Care-Employer of Choice.”
“Each award demonstrates our commitment to both quality care and caregiver satisfaction,” says Tasha Robinson, Age at Home care team manager. “Being a ‘Provider of Choice’ recognizes that we are trustworthy and have proven our ability to provide outstanding in-home care services. Being an ‘Employer of Choice’ tells our clients they can have confidence that our caregivers will be happy to serve them.”
Age at Home began serving Dane County residents in the fall of 2018 and has since expanded into Sauk, Iowa, Richland, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties.
For more information, call 608-327-7456 or visit ageathome.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)