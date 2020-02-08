Age at Home earns recognition for care

Home Care Pulse, the client and employee satisfaction surveying company for the U.S. home care industry, has recognized Age at Home by Agrace with three honors, Best of Home Care - Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice and Leader in Excellence, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

“The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse, and it highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation,” said Tasha Robinson, Age at Home’s executive director. “Home Care Pulse believes that honoring excellent home care providers helps families who are looking for in-home care for a loved one choose a provider they can trust.”

Every month, Home Care Pulse gathers feedback from Age at Home clients and caregivers and reports how Age at Home’s rankings compare to the national home care industry. The results show Age at Home how to improve client satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover and provide the best care.

Launched by Agrace in 2018, Age at Home serves residents of Dane, Sauk, Iowa, Richland, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties. Its menu of non-medical services is designed to help seniors with tasks that can challenge their independence as they age, such as personal care, housekeeping, meal preparation, laundry, medication reminders, errands and transportation.

To learn more or request services, contact Age at Home by Agrace at 608-327-7456 or visit ageathome.org.