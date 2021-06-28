Agency House hosts archaeological dig

The Historic Indian Agency House will host an archaeological dig with professional archaeologists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10-11, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. The objective of the excavation is to locate and better understand the 1830s blacksmiths shop which was part of the Fort Winnebago agency complex.
Adults and children ages five and older with the direct supervision of a responsible adult may try their hand at digging and screening after participating in a five-minute “archaeology boot camp” onsite. Advance reservations at Event Smart, https://agencyhouse.eventsmart.com. Pre-registration is recommended as dig times fill up quickly. Dig times may be reserved at the door pending availability.
Membership is required to participate in the dig, $15 for an individual or $36 for a family, and includes free admission to all onsite events during the season and a free tour. Tours of the Agency House available each day of the archaeological dig. Live blacksmithing demonstrations each day.
Dr. Constance Arzigian, a research archaeologist with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center and senior lecturer in archaeology and anthropology at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, returns to lead this second season of excavation. John Wackman returns to lend expertise to the project. Dan Joyce, director emeritus of the Kenosha Public Museum, provides via ground penetrating radar surveying and archaeological supervision throughout the dig.
On July 30, a dugout canoe workshop from 6-8 p.m. Then on July 31, a nature walk at 10 a.m. then a “Wisconsin’s History Keepers” speaker series begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night.
For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.