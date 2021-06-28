Agency House hosts archaeological dig

The Historic Indian Agency House will host an archaeological dig with professional archaeologists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10-11, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. The objective of the excavation is to locate and better understand the 1830s blacksmiths shop which was part of the Fort Winnebago agency complex.

Adults and children ages five and older with the direct supervision of a responsible adult may try their hand at digging and screening after participating in a five-minute “archaeology boot camp” onsite. Advance reservations at Event Smart, https://agencyhouse.eventsmart.com. Pre-registration is recommended as dig times fill up quickly. Dig times may be reserved at the door pending availability.

Membership is required to participate in the dig, $15 for an individual or $36 for a family, and includes free admission to all onsite events during the season and a free tour. Tours of the Agency House available each day of the archaeological dig. Live blacksmithing demonstrations each day.