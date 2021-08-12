Agency House offers Enduring Skills Weekend

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host an Enduring Skills Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public can try a wide array of historic skills that have endured through the centuries or have been re-created through research and experimentation.

More than 20 activities will be featured at skills stations for ages five through adult. Admission is free and takes place outdoors, rain or shine as most of the stations will be under open-sided tents.

Ages 16 and older can try blacksmithing; prehistoric copper pounding; hand piecing and quilting; 19th century social dancing; fire-wrought dugout canoe-making; and historic fire-starting methods.

Ages 5-15 can make butter; construct 19th century toys; do frontier laundry on a washboard; weave on a loom; and try junior blacksmithing which re-creates the feel of real blacksmithing on the anvil but without the need for fire.

All ages can try flintknapping; carding and spinning wool on a spinning wheel; fabric ball making; handwriting with dip pens; singing along with Civil War songs; playing 19th century tavern games with cards and dice; trying open fire military cooking during Civil War encampments; playing historic games like graces, hoop rolling, and croquet; and learning how to make soap.