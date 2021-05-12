Agency House “Remembers” as season opens Saturday

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, celebrates its 90th season opener Saturday around the theme of “Remembering.”

“Our 2021 themed programming carries the central idea of handing history down through time,” said Adam Novey, executive director and curator. “Delivering history to the next generation involves a multidisciplinary approach and is as varied as it is fascinating and colorful. We have organized many engaging events, hands-on workshops, and educational programs exploring the links that tie the past to the present.”

This season offers a speaker series, a public education archaeological dig, workshops focused on hands-on historical skills and heirloom preservation and roughly 25 events for adults and children.

Following the vein of “remembering,” the Agency House has published a Historic Preservation Edition of the classic “Wau-Bun” by Juliette Kinzie. The new edition contains several brand-new features, including a substantial addendum exploring the story of the rescue and preservation of the Agency House beginning in the early 20th century.

The Agency House is open for tours Wednesday through Sunday, May 15-Oct. 15. COVID precautions remain in place for the safety of visitors and staff.

For more information, visit agencyhouse.org or watch a video at https://youtu.be/sQq_ejoL2zY.