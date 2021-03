Agent Wanie earns honors, awards

MADISON — Michelle Wanie, an American Family Insurance agent in Horicon/Mayville, earned multiple honors for outstanding sales production and customer service in the All-American honor, American Family Life Insurance Company and American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program, according to a Feb. 23 press release.

Wanie has been an agent for American Family since July, 2001. A customer appreciation day will take place Friday, June 11 at the 602 Washington St., Horicon, office to celebrate her 20-year anniversary.