Agent Wanie earns top honors, awards

Pictured, from left, Kelly Christian, Michelle Wanie, Gail Remington.

 MICHELLE WANIE/Contributed

MADISON — Michelle Wanie, an American Family Insurance agent in Horicon/Mayville, has been recognized for the American Family Life Insurance Company Distinguished Life Diamond award, the All-American Honor and American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program, according to a March 10 press release.

Wanie has been an agent for American Family since July, 2001. A customer appreciation event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the new offices at 602 Washington St., Horicon.

