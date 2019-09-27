Aging program offered in October
The Baraboo Senior Center will host an Aging Mastery Program, an innovative five-week, 10-topic, health and wellness program geared to residents 55 and older. The Aging Mastery Program was developed by the National Council on Aging and has been successful at helping older adults build their own playbook for aging well. Topics include healthy eating, fitness, financial fitness, sleep, advance planning and more.
The program is offered from 8:30-11:45 a.m. Thursday mornings in October at Oak Park Place, 800 Waldo St., Baraboo, in the Big Top Room.
You have free articles remaining.
AMP is led by experts that encourage mastery-developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions that lead to improved health, stronger economic security, enhanced well-being, and increased societal participation.
For more information or to register, call Diane Pillsbury at 608-356-8464. Registration fee is $25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)