Agnesian COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to walk-ins

Agnesian HealthCare will hold vaccine clinics in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun open to walk-in visits for individuals age 18 and older. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Waupun; Monday-Friday, Fond du Lac; Tuesdays and Fridays, Ripon. The clinics feature the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Participants do not need to be Agnesian HealthCare patients.

If interested, a same-day appointment can be scheduled by calling 920-926-8400 or visiting agnesian.com/vaccine.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, should be made to ensure the location has the shot; individuals should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to give consent or bring a parent or guardian signed consent form along.