 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agnesian COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to walk-ins
0 comments

Agnesian COVID-19 vaccine clinics open to walk-ins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Agnesian HealthCare will hold vaccine clinics in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun open to walk-in visits for individuals age 18 and older. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Waupun; Monday-Friday, Fond du Lac; Tuesdays and Fridays, Ripon. The clinics feature the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Participants do not need to be Agnesian HealthCare patients.

If interested, a same-day appointment can be scheduled by calling 920-926-8400 or visiting agnesian.com/vaccine.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, should be made to ensure the location has the shot; individuals should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to give consent or bring a parent or guardian signed consent form along.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAHS art exhibit set
Community

RAHS art exhibit set

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill …

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News