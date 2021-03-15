Agnesian expands vaccination clinics

FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare, a member of SSM Health, is expanding its vaccination clinic schedule to accommodate more eligible individuals as approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health are currently vaccinating individuals in the following eligible groups, some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit and grocery store employees, education and child care workers, adults ages 65 and older, police and fire personnel, correctional staff, residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, frontline health care personnel.

Public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators, public transit and grocery store employees will need to bring proof of employment such as a badge or paystub to their vaccination appointment for verification of their eligibility.

Interested individuals within these groups can call 920-926-8400 to schedule their vaccination. Scheduling lines are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. Messages will be returned next business day. Vaccination clinics are being hosted at Agnesian HealthCare facilities in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine that do not fall within these eligible groups can complete the vaccine interest form by visiting agnesian.com/covid19. They will be contacted at a future date pending vaccine supply and eligible group confirmation.