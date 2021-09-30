Agnesian HealthCare changes name

FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare hospitals, clinics and care centers launched its new name, SSM Health, and unveiled new signs in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun on Sept. 29.

The name changes include SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital - Fond du Lac, SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, SSM Health Express Clinic – formerly Agnesian Convenient Care Clinic.

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation and The Foundation for Ripon Medical Center will maintain their current names.

Users visit agnesian.com will automatically be redirected to the ssmhealth.com website where all information will be migrated.

“The new name and logo are the final step in making our partnership official,” said Katherine Vergos, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president. “In January 2018, Agnesian HealthCare consolidated with SSM Health because both health care organizations shared the same values and vision of serving our communities. Over the last few years, we have integrated every department and refined our shared vision to serve our communities even better than before. The only thing left to do is change the name and logo to reflect our unification.”

While the signs are changing over to the new SSM Health logo, patients will see the same providers they have come to know and trust in the same locations they are familiar with.