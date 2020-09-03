Agnesian HealthCare earns MPTC award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College presented Agnesian HealthCare with its 2020 Community Partnership Award, according to a Sept. 3 press release. This award recognizes a community organization that has gone above and beyond their role of working with Moraine Park students in community impact opportunities.

Moraine Park health sciences students have been trained to be a part of Agnesian Healthcare’s volunteer team. In 2020, despite restrictions surrounding COVID-19, MPTC student volunteers served more than 550 hours at St. Agnes Hospital, Ripon Medical Center, Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, and Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The volunteer hours at Agnesian HealthCare qualify as a service-learning initiative at the college. Students who participate are required to log service hours and submit reflections, which count towards earning Student Community Impact awards.

Experiential Learning opportunities such as this allow students to make community connections before graduation and work and learn through real-life scenarios. The partnership created by Moraine Park Technical College and Agnesian HealthCare has positively benefited both of the organizations, the student volunteers, and the patients and families that are being served.

For more information on Moraine Park’s community partnerships, visit morainepark.edu/community-impact.