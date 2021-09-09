Agnesian HealthCare modifies visitor guidelines

As all three Agnesian HealthCare hospitals continue to see dramatic increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive tests, visitor guidelines have been modified to help protect the vulnerable patients it serves.

Patients can designate one visitor each day during their stay; no visits for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients except for limited situations; only one primary support person in Women & Infants; compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations; visitors must be age 18 or older.

All visitors are screened prior to admission, must be in good health, at least age 18 and they must wear masks.

Agnesian HealthCare is only testing individuals with symptoms, and call volumes are high at this time, 920-926-8400.

To more information about COVID-19, visit agnesian.com/covid19 or cdc.gov.