Agnesian HealthCare offers flu vaccinations
Agnesian HealthCare offers flu vaccinations

FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare will offer seasonal flu vaccination clinics for adults and children by appointment only; no walk-in visits.

  • Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., 703 W. State St., Fox Lake. For ages six months and older only. Call 920-928-6300 for an appointment.
  • Oct. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 730 N. Margaret St., Markesan. For ages 18 and older only. Call 920-398-2406 for an appointment.
  • Sept. 21 and 23, Oct. 5 and 7: 5-7 p.m., 360 S. Mountin Drive, Mayville: For ages six months and older only. Call 920-387-7500 for an appointment.
  • Call Waupun Family Medicine for an appointment at 920-324-6801.

Agnesian Pharmacy Locations, call for an appointment: 730 N. Margaret St., Markesan, 920-398-3261; 904 W. Main St., Waupun, 920-324-3010.

Flu vaccines are subject to availability. For pregnant women, a physician’s order is required.

Children must not be ill on the day they come for their flu vaccines. They will not be able to see their health care provider prior to their flu vaccines. Children 8 years and younger who are getting a flu vaccine for the first time will need two doses, one month apart.

For more information, call 920-923-7400.

