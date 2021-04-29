Agnesian offers suicide screening tool

Agnesian HealthCare has been utilizing a suicide screening tool called the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale, designed to screen adults and youth, ages 8-17. This series of yes-and-no questions, using clear, plain language, has been saving lives in 45 countries around the world.

Starting in May, Agnesian HealthCare will begin screening patients 8 and older during hospital visits, including the emergency department and inpatient units. It is important to know that asking these questions does not put the idea of suicide in the person’s head. Suicide can be difficult to talk about, but asking helps reach those who may be suffering in silence or not sure how to talk about their thoughts.

All patients who screen positive will be further assessed to determine follow-up resources needed including support groups, outpatient therapy, partial hospitalization programs, psychiatry referrals or inpatient stabilization.

For minors, a parent or guardian can be involved throughout the process to provide support and collaborate with the health care team. Family support is encouraged to help assist with reducing stigma about mental health and depression, which can be a crucial component for ongoing safety monitoring as well.