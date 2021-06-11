 Skip to main content
Agrace golf outing registration open
Agrace golf outing registration open

Agrace will host the sixth annual “A Round with Agrace” golf outing July 22 at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells. Golf registration is now open at agrace.org/roundwithagrace. For information about sponsorship, contact Becky Radke at 608-712-1664 or email rebekah.radke@agrace.org.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The individual golfer price of $200 includes breakfast, lunch, drink ticket, 18 holes of golf with cart and entry to an appetizer reception. Non-golfers may attend the post-golf reception for $60 per person. The event also features silent and live auction prize packages, raffle prizes and prizes for first-, second- and third-place foursomes.

All proceeds cover the cost of providing free or discounted hospice care to local patients who qualify financially.

