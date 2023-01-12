 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agrace offers support group

Agrace will host “Bridges” support group for those who are grieving the death of someone close to them. The group provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led online group setting. Advance registration required at 608-327-7118.

Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. There is no fee for these programs if Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice served a participant’s family member in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.

Bridges is for adults grieving the death of any loved one. Meetings are held online via Zoom from 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 8 and 25, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support.

One-on-one grief support is also available in person, by phone or video chat. This support is open to anyone, even if the person who died did not have hospice care.

For more information and to pre-register, visit agrace.org/griefgroups, call 608-327-7118 or email griefsupport@agrace.org.

