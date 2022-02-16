 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agrace offers virtual support groups

Agrace will host “Bridges,” and “Spouse/Partner Loss” support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led virtual group setting. Advance registration required at 608-327-7118.

Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. There is no fee for these programs if Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice served a participant’s family member in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.

Bridges is for adults grieving the death of any loved one. It meets from 9:30-11 a.m. every other Wednesday throughout the year, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In March, meetings are March 2, 16 and 30.

Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group is a six-week grief support group series for adults whose spouse or partner has died. It meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays, March 15-April 19.

For more information and to pre-register, visit agrace.org/griefgroups, call 608-327-7118 or email griefsupport@agrace.org.

