Agrace offers virtual support groups

Agrace will host one-on-one grief support, “Bridges” support group for those who are grieving the death of a person and "Journey Through Grief" for adults. The groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led virtual group setting. Advance registration required at 608-327-7118.

Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. There is no fee for these programs if Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice served a participant’s family member in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.

Bridges is for adults grieving the death of any loved one. It meets from 9:30-11 a.m. every other Wednesday throughout the year, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In September, meetings are Sept. 14 and 28.

One-on-one grief support is also available by phone or video chat. This support is open to anyone, even if the person who died did not have hospice care.

Journey Through Grief is a six-week grief support group series for adults. The group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 8 to Oct. 13.

For more information and to pre-register, visit agrace.org/griefgroups, call 608-327-7118 or email griefsupport@agrace.org.

