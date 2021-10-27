Agrace offers virtual support groups

Agrace will host “Bridges,” and “COVID-19 Loss” support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led virtual group setting. Advance registration required at 608-327-7118.

Anyone who is grieving a death may join, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. There is no fee for these programs if Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice served a participant’s family member in the past 12 months. Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.

Bridges is for adults grieving the death of any loved one. It meets from 9:30-11 a.m. every other Wednesday throughout the year, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In November, meetings are Nov. 10 and 24.

COVID-19 Loss Group is for adults grieving the death of any loved one due to the COVID-19 virus. It meets from 5:30-7 p.m. every other Wednesday, and participants can attend as often as they feel the need for support. In November, meetings are Nov. 3 and 17.

For more information and to pre-register, visit agrace.org/griefgroups or call 608-327-7118.