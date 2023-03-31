Anthony Ahern, president and COO of J.F. Ahern Company, and John Buelow, executive vice president and president for Mercury Marine, part of the Brunswick Corporation, have been elected to the to the Board of Directors of National Exchange Bank & Trust, according to a March 28 press release.

Ahern joined J.F. Ahern Company in 1993, and held a variety of roles throughout the organization then in November 2018, he was named president and chief operating officer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history with a concentration in business administration from St. Norbert College. He serves in professional organizations and several boards.

Buelow joined Mercury Marine in 2004, and has held several positions in finance, including vice president and CFO of Brunswick Marine in EMEA and Asia-Pacific. He has held several leadership positions at Mercury’s global headquarters including vice president in business development, Mercury Castings, category management, strategic planning, and most recently in global operations. He earned his bachelor of business administration from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his master of business administration from UW-Milwaukee.

For more information, visit nebat.com.