The Al. Ringling Theatre has decided not to hold its annual Autumn with the Al. Ringling fundraiser. Rather, efforts will be focused on upcoming events instead, like Pink Droyd on Oct. 5 and the Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on Oct. 26.
For more information, call 608-356-8864.
