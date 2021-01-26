Albers awarded $1,500 scholarship

The Wisconsin Pork Association awarded eight high school seniors and college students $6,900 in scholarships.
The Whitmore Memorial Scholarship, established as a legacy to the late Rex Whitmore, who served as the first executive director of the Wisconsin Pork Association, is presented to a junior or senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin -Platteville or University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Sarah Albers of Prairie du Sac, is the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship. She’s a junior studying animal science with a meat animal emphasis at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Next fall, she will be studying veterinary medicine at the UW-Madison where she will focus on food animal medicine.
The WPA Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Helbach, $500, Amherst High School; and Victorria Meylor, $400, Darlington High School. The Gunderson Memorial Scholarship awarded to Morgan Fitzsimmons of Mineral Point, $1,000; Carson Lobdell, Darlington, $750. The WPA Fredrich Memorial Scholarship awarded to Kelsey Henderson, Kenosha, $1,000; Melissa Konkel, Elkhorn, $1,000; Jack DeWees, Franksville, $750.