 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albers awarded $1,500 scholarship
comments

Albers awarded $1,500 scholarship

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Pork Association awarded eight high school seniors and college students $6,900 in scholarships.

The Whitmore Memorial Scholarship, established as a legacy to the late Rex Whitmore, who served as the first executive director of the Wisconsin Pork Association, is presented to a junior or senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin -Platteville or University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Sarah Albers of Prairie du Sac, is the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship. She’s a junior studying animal science with a meat animal emphasis at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Next fall, she will be studying veterinary medicine at the UW-Madison where she will focus on food animal medicine.

The WPA Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Helbach, $500, Amherst High School; and Victorria Meylor, $400, Darlington High School. The Gunderson Memorial Scholarship awarded to Morgan Fitzsimmons of Mineral Point, $1,000; Carson Lobdell, Darlington, $750. The WPA Fredrich Memorial Scholarship awarded to Kelsey Henderson, Kenosha, $1,000; Melissa Konkel, Elkhorn, $1,000; Jack DeWees, Franksville, $750.

Sarah Albers

Albers
comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$20K donated for Dells pantry
Community

$20K donated for Dells pantry

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded a $20,000 grant to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. on Dec. 16, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News