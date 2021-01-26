Albers awarded $1,500 scholarship

The Whitmore Memorial Scholarship, established as a legacy to the late Rex Whitmore, who served as the first executive director of the Wisconsin Pork Association, is presented to a junior or senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Wisconsin -Platteville or University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Sarah Albers of Prairie du Sac, is the recipient of the $1,500 scholarship. She’s a junior studying animal science with a meat animal emphasis at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Next fall, she will be studying veterinary medicine at the UW-Madison where she will focus on food animal medicine.