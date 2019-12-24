Alcohol inks workshop at River Arts Studio
Alcohol ink artwork by Beth Kluth.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

Explore different ink application techniques on various non-porous surfaces in this full-day alcohol ink workshop with instructor Beth Kluth. Class takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Students will complete six projects including jewelry, paintings, cards and home decor pieces and work with metal, glass, felt, foil, and even compressed air. All supplies are included, no prior experience necessary.

For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.

